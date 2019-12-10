RM34.8m maintenance fund for Penang housing under consideration, says state exco

Jagdeep said that a total of 44 out of 133 housing maintenance projects in Penang were ‘given commitment to consider an approval’ for the funding from the Housing Maintenance Programme (PPP) and the Housing Maintenance Fund (TPPM) during a meeting at Putrajaya yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — The Housing Ministry is considering to allocate RM34.8 million from two maintenance funds to Penang, state Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

He said that a total of 44 out of 133 housing maintenance projects in Penang were “given commitment to consider an approval” for the funding from the Housing Maintenance Programme (PPP) and the Housing Maintenance Fund (TPPM) during a meeting at Putrajaya yesterday.

“Eleven out of 12 projects proposed were considered for approval under the PPP fund for RM23 million.

“Meanwhile, 14 projects from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and 19 projects from the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) were also considered approval under the TPPM scheme for RM4.8 million and RM7 million respectively,” he said in a press conference here.

He also said that the state government would receive an official response from the Federal government by February next year.

“If we do allocate that much based on what’s considered to be approved, Penang might be one of the biggest beneficiaries for the housing maintenance fund,” he added.

Under the Budget 2020 announcement, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that a total of RM100 million would be set aside for both TPPM and PPP funding scheme altogether.

On November 14, Jagdeep said that an application letter was sent to Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin on August 30 to request a total funding of some RM100 million comprising PPP (RM28 million) and TPPM (72 million) for maintenance and upgrade of the housing facilities in Penang.

According to him, the maintenance funds would be used to repair, replace and upgrade housing facilities with priorities given to lifts, water tanks and roofs. — Bernama