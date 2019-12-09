Police record Ronnie Liu’s statement over gathering with alleged communists

The police have summoned Sungai Pelek state assemblyman Ronnie Liu (centre) for questioning over a recent gathering purportedly held with former Communist Party of Malaya members. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The police have summoned Sungai Pelek state assemblyman Ronnie Liu for questioning over a recent gathering purportedly held with former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) members.

The Star reported that the DAP leader is currently at the federal police headquarters Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded.

Liu was seen arriving at 2.30pm accompanied by his lawyer and fellow DAP colleague Ramkarpal Singh.

It remains unclear as to which law is Liu being investigated for, but it is believed to be linked to an event held in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Hat Yai Peace Accord.

Liu said on his Facebook page that he had been invited to speak there.

“We are still unsure what Section is being used so perhaps we will know after,” Ramkarpal was quoted as saying.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the authorities have launched an investigation after complaints were lodged that the gathering was an attempt to revive communism.

The ideology remains taboo here in Malaysia as a result of decades of indoctrination by the deposed ruling coalition, which often linked the CPM to the DAP, both with predominantly ethnic Chinese leadership although the two parties were ideologically polar opposites.

Historian and critics of the Barisan Nasional government claimed the portrayal was racially motivated in a bid to incite Malay anger.