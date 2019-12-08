Penang to allocate RM175,000 to repair, upgrade Tan Jetty

File picture of the Chew Jetty in Penang. A total of RM175,000 has been allocated through the Tanjong Member of Parliament’s office to carry out repair and upgrading works of the Tan Jetty off Weld Quay. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 8 — A total of RM175,000 has been allocated through the Tanjong Member of Parliament’s office to carry out repair and upgrading works of the Tan Jetty off Weld Quay, which is now gaining popularity as a tourist spot.

North East district and land office assistant engineer Nur Fariza Othman said repair works on the jetty located at the George Town Heritage site commenced on October 21 and expected to be completed by December 15.

She said the works involved, among others, the installation of 192 poles as well as repair works on the 400-metre-long beam and floor structure.

“During the seven-week repair works we have cordoned off the area, but there are still visitors coming here to take pictures,” she told reporters here today.

She said this after visiting the jetty with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Gooi Zi Sen.

Meanwhile, Chow, who is also Tanjong MP, said the repair and upgrading works of the jetty were implemented after receiving complaints from the public to ensure the safety of visitors there.

He said Tan Jetty was gaining the attention of local and foreign tourists as a place to take pictures after receiving widespread media coverage.

“The increase in the number of visitors here makes the structure of the jetty unstable. So, repair works must be carried out immediately for the safety of the visitors,” he said. — Bernama