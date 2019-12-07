RM111. 47m for youth, sports development next year, says Sabah CM

Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the Sabah government will allocate RM111.47 million for youth and sports development in the state next year. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KENINGAU, Dec 7 — The Sabah government will allocate RM111.47 million for youth and sports development in the state next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said RM24.76 million would be allocated for sports development while the rest for the development of youth.

In addition, he said, the state government through the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry would give annual grants to the state sports associations, and help in organising state, national and international-level sports competitions.

“The state government will also give incentives and recognition to sportsmen and sports bodies which excel at national and international level,” he said when opening the Ninth Sabah Games (SAGA) here tonight.

The athletes will compete for 579 medals offered in 21 sports in the games which will be held until Dec 13.

Meanwhile, Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said that from next year, the ministry would implement a more organised Sabah Sports Development Strategic Plan 2020-2030 towards restoring Sabah’s glory as a sports powerhouse in Malaysia.

To reach the target, he said, the ministry would provide support and assistance as well as rewards to state sports associations and outstanding athletes. — Bernama