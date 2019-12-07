Indonesian trio remanded to facilitate triple murder probe

Three Indonesians who were arrested following the death of three men killed in a brawl at a shared house in in Gemencheh have been remanded for a week from today. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 7 — Three Indonesians who were arrested following the death of three men killed in a brawl at a shared house in Ladang Chin Fatt, Gedok in Gemencheh, near here, have been remanded for a week from today.

Tampin district deputy police chief DSP Ahmad Pilus Zainal said all three men were remanded to facilitate investigations.

“We have remanded the three suspects, aged between 29 and 42 years, until next Friday to enable investigations to be carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The three suspects are residents of the shared house and have been remanded at the Magistrate Court, Kuala Pilah today,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, three Indonesian men were killed in a clash at a shared house in the farm and their bodies were found lying covered in blood in a bedroom at about 12.05am. — Bernama