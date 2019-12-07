Govt to build 14 PPR projects nationwide in 2020

A general view of PPR Jelatek November 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 7 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will be building another 14 people’s housing project (PPR) throughout the country next year.

KPKT secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said out of the total, one PPR with 500 units would be built in Tungku Lahad Datu, Sabah.

This is in addition to 40 PPRs involving 27,099 housing units built in Sabah this year including 30 projects with 20,799 PPR units completed, seven PPRs under construction while three more are at planning stage.

“There were many PPR units built in Sabah as the state has many squatter houses,” he told reporters after launching the #trashtocash Eco Community Programme at PPR Sri Keramat, Putatan here today.

Commenting on the PPR hire-purchase scheme in Sabah, Mohammad said the Sabah government has to submit an application for the purpose.

“KPKT does give the state government an opportunity to apply for hire-purchase scheme for a certain period of time, especially those from the B40 group to own houses,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Mohammad said the programme was the sixth and final series of eco-tourism, aimed at encouraging local communities, especially residents in the PPR, to maintain good hygiene and health.

The first series of the programme was held at Taman Bagan Jaya PPR in Penang on November 9. — Bernama