Amanah wants to communicate better party’s, govt’s struggles to people

Pulau Pinang delegate Mohd Saifullah Abd Nasir speaks during the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — Several delegates of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today wanted the party to improve communication channels so that the masses understand better the struggles of the party, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and also the efforts taken by the government.

A representative from Penang, Mohd Saifullah Abdul Nasir urged the party and PH to use the mainstream media platform wisely in disseminating their aspirations to the people.

“I think whatever space we have, as a government we have to use the powers available... not abuse (power), but use the power to convey our aspirations.

“I want to suggest to the government to take comprehensive action in addressing the communication problems highlighted. As for me, it is time to set up a communication council to deal with the issues in the country. We, Amanah can lead,” he said during the the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre here, today.

Kedah delegate, Mohd Nasir Zakaria called on Amanah to diversify the use of the media, including ‘fighting’ on social media which was seen as a platform to attract young people in politics.

Describing the party’s weekly newspaper Mingguan Amanah as a conventional media and less likely to attract the interest of new members, he believes the proper use of the party’s social media can reinforce the communication aspect especially involving young people who actually use the platform.

Perlis delegate Roslan Ahmad said in order to prevent the government from being complicit in various issues, the parties including Amanah should consider proper communication channels for the administration to remain strong for the next term.

“The fact is, voters who are fence sitters will not read the Mingguan Amanah. So how do we convey the concept of ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin (blessing for the whole world and all creations) (which Amanah champions). We are the government, we have mass media such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Al Hijrah TV.

“So, something needs to be done by the party’s strategic director so that information regarding achievements can be spread. I urge all the delegates to think, if communication does not reach the people, our leaders will not be visible,” he said.

He said PH’s defeat in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election in Johor recently was attributed to communication failures when there were still voters in the constituency who thought Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was from the Barisan Nasional. — Bernama