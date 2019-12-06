Mat Sabu: Hardworking, independent youths welcome to join Amanah

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu attends the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 ― Certain standards must be met when recruiting new party members, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu today.

He said while the party welcomes new members, they should be those who are hardworking, have good qualities and are experts, because, without these, a political party will not be able to survive for long.

“We welcome new members, but we should focus on the youths and students.

“So recruitment projects should prioritise undergraduates. This focus should be translated on all levels of the party’s leadership,” Mohamad Sabu said during his policy speech at the party’s national convention held at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here.

He added that these recruitment projects are important as this is a process of shaping the mindset and character of supporters, activists and leaders.

Mohamad Sabu said the party needs members and supporters who can think independently, offer support in decision making processes and are courteous when criticising leaders.

This will be Amanah’s fourth party national convention held after it was formed in 2015 by the so-called “progressive” faction of PAS that left the latter after they were wiped out in its polls in the same year.

The defeated leaders and their supporters who left to form Amanah were expected to trigger an exodus from the Islamist party, however, it did not ultimately materialise.