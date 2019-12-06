Ask what you can get for rakyat and not yourselves, PKR women’s chief tells delegates

Wanita PKR president Haniza Mohamed Talha delivers her speech during the PKR Women’s National Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 ― PKR must return to its original struggle of fighting for the rakyat and not for themselves, its women's chief reminded party delegates today.

Addressing hundreds of delegates in a packed hall, Haniza Mohamed Talha said Pakatan Harapan's (PH) four by-election losses, including the latest in Tanjung Piai, after winning the 14th general election last year should serve as a lesson to the coalition.

“This is the best example for us to understand the phrase 'united we stand, divided we fall'.

“We must therefore realise our mistakes and return to our original struggle, that is to fight for the rakyat, not for ourselves,” she said during the PKR Women's Congress held at the Melaka International Trade Centre here.

Of the nine by-elections held to date between August 2018 and December 6 this year, five were state assembly seats while the remaining four were federal seats.

The five state seats were Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia, Balakong, Semenyih and Rantau and the four federal seats were Port Dickson, Cameron Highlands, Sandakan and Tanjung Piai.

PH lost four of the nine by-elections held in Cameron Highlands, Rantau, Semenyih and Tanjung Piai.

In truth, Haniza said the people was still with PH and the ruling coalition needed to fulfill its election manifesto before the 15th general election.

“We must face our challenges with full commitment and trust in our leadership.

“Wanita remains loyal to the party's leadership and thus will continue to give its firm support to the party as a wing that upheld the principles of democracy and reformasi,” she added.

Earlier in her policy speech, Haniza outlined the wing's four main cores ― preparing women in meeting the challenges faced by the Fourth Industrial Revolution; empowering women economically; strengthening women's position within society and family institution and nurturing of more women leaders.

She said the congress' theme was in line with the wing's aspiration in acknowledging and proving women to be capable, qualified and wise leaders as shown with the appointment of PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as Malaysia's first female deputy prime minister.

The Women's congress was also evidently calmer than its Youth counterpart earlier this morning, after chaos erupted at an adjacent hall when sacked permanent chairman Mizan Adli Md Noor was smuggled in amid heavy security.

Scores of PKR Youth security personnel dressed in black were seen clashing with Mizan and others who attempted to force their way inside the Classic Ballroom of MITC.

Faint commotions from the lobby could be heard from inside the hall where the Women's congress was taking place.