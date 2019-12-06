Anwar directs PKR to sack troublemakers at Youth congress

Chaos erupted outside the MITC during the 2019 PKR Youth and Woman Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The PKR disciplinary board is to expel any member involved in disrupting the Youth wing’s national congress in Melaka this morning, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The PKR president warned yesterday that those causing trouble at the party’s congress would be dealt with harshly, and said today he would not tolerate such incivility.

“Consequently, I’ve asked the party’s disciplinary board to take the action of sacking those responsible.

“I’ve also asked for the police’s cooperation in investigating and taking the appropriate action,” he said in a statement.

The PKR Youth congress was interrupted repeatedly this morning when a group of members tried to smuggle in sacked permanent chairman Mizan Adli Md Noor into the event, clashing with those trying to stop them.

Mizan was sacked just ahead of the congress and previously insisted he must attend to open the assembly.

Despite the apparent truce between rival factions in the party, there appeared to be two camps that dressed according to their affiliations.