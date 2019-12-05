Country’s security to be safeguarded despite floods, say Armed Forces

People clean up after floods in Kampung La, Jerteh December 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 5 — The country’s security along the Malaysia-Thailand border will continue to be safeguarded despite the flood situation affecting some areas, said Second Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.

He said personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) are still manning a number of flooded security outpost, refuting claims that country security measures have been compromised due to the flooding.

“Despite the floods, we still perform our duty along with the police and several other agencies.

“Although a number of security post are flooded, military personnel are still stationed at the border and carrying out our duty as usual just like any other day,” he said.

Mardzuki said this when met by reporters at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Lati, here.

Earlier, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu had also visited 439 victims from 136 families who were given temporary shelter at the PPS for the past few days.

Asked whether the MAF would place more personnel at the border during the flood season, Mardzuki said it would depend on the threats that could occur during the disaster.

“We look at every corner ... see if there is a ‘traditional threat’ and so on and the country borders are still secured. I admit there are smuggling activities going on but they are minimal,” he said.

He said the MAF also housed a number of officials and personnel at all districts in Kelantan during the monsoon season to provide assistance to the needy population. — Bernama