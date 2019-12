Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Dec 3 — Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s mother died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here this afternoon.

The minister’s press secretary Hisommudin Bakar said Che Gayah Hassan, 74, died of old age at 6.05pm, after a week of hospitalisation.

“The body will be buried at the Kampung Sungai Durian Cemetery in Pokok Sena (near Alor Setar) at 11pm,” he said in a brief statement tonight. — Bernama