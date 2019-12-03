Permanent chairman no, but as PKR member yes, Youth chief tells sacked Mizan

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Sacked PKR Youth permanent chairman Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor may attend this Friday’s party wing congress if he insists, the wing’s chief Akmal Nasrullah Nasir said today.

However, the PKR Youth leader made it clear Muhamad Mizan would only be treated as a supporter and not as the wing’s representative, in response to the ousted man’s insistence that he has a right to be there as its permanent chair.

“Yes, as long as he is a party member (he may attend as a supporter). We also invite observers because for us there is nothing to hide. Our only concern is that too many people will attend,” Akmal told reporters at a press conference in the Parliament lobby.

Akmal reminded Muhamad Mizan that a decision had already been made and that he was no longer “eligible” to become the wing’s permanent chairman.

The PKR Youth chief also said a new permanent chairman and deputy will be appointed during the congress by the delegates, and that the names of potential candidates had already been sent in by various divisions.

PKR recently removed Muhamad Mizan and Mohd Ramly Ahmad as the Youth wing’s permanent chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

The party sought to justify the sacking by arguing that both were over 35 years old, the maximum age limit for PKR Youth office bearers.

Both Mizan and Ramly were said to be aligned with Azmin who was removed from officiating the Youth Congress to give way to the party’s Advisory Council Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.