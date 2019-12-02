Dr M: Selfish, overly-ambitious party members weighing PPBM down

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an Armada fundraiser at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam December 2, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SETIA ALAM, Dec 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) founder and chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today reprimanded some party members and leaders who are self-centered and place their own ambitions ahead of the party’s needs and agenda.

Speaking at the youth wing Armada’s fundraiser tonight, Dr Mahathir observed that there are those who do not want their positions in the party challenged and have resorted to attempts to eliminate and oust fellow party members.

He noted that this led to the catastrophic defeat during the Tanjung Piai by-election which saw PPBM candidate Karmaine Sardini wiped out by his Barisan Nasional (BN) counterpart Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng.

“The adults (in the main party) may not think as idealistic as the youth wing or Srikandi (women’s wing) because they are more interested in their personal standing in the party. They don’t want to be challenged by anyone.

“Therefore, they don’t want to have a lot of numbers because this way they can obtain opportunities for themselves without any challenges. But as we saw in the Tanjung Piai by-election, we suffered a devastating loss because we didn’t have enough workers on the ground.

“This is because we have very few party members. It was the same with the Semenyih by-election. We lost because we lack workers, we lack members,” said Dr Mahathir.

He pointed out that if party members were more selfless and were willing to place the party above their own personal needs and ambitions, their hard work will pay off when the party becomes successful.

However, if they were to place personal ambition above the needs of the party, the party will face defeat.

Dr Mahathir said he hoped this mentality will be erased from his party.