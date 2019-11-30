Tunku Azizah meets SCMC sec-gen in Abu Dhabi

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (3rd right) November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today, held a meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC) secretary-general Reem Abdullah Al Falasi at General Union’s Office in Abu Dhabi.

The special meeting was part of the Raja Permaisuri Agong’s itinerary in conjunction with a private visit to Abu Dhabi, accompanying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Their Majesties arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday for a four-day private visit.

According to a statement from Istana Negara, during the three-hour meeting from 11am local time, Raja Permaisuri Agong was given a briefing on the SCMC’s objectives and operations as well as interacted with SCMC leadership team.

Tunku Azizah was also entertained by the performance from UAE Girl Guides’ children as well as took a walk around the General Women’s Union Office building.

SCMC was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2003 with main objectives to raise the dignity and protect the rights and interests of women and children in UAE, as well as lead their participation in the Gulf country’s development process.

SCMC president is Sheikha Fatima binti Mubarak Al Kebti who is also known as the “Mother of UAE”. She is the mother of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, Her Majesty also exchanged views with Reem Abdullah Al Falasi on efforts to raise the dignity of women and children.

Besides the meeting with Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Tunku Azizah also spent the day visiting Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi.

Their Majesties visit to Abu Dhabi was on a personal invite and as special guests to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in conjunction with Formula One (F1) Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, the final race for 2019 season, at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island tomorrow.

On Monday, their Majesties are scheduled to attend UAE National Day celebration at Zayed Sports City, followed by the United Kingdom’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst reunion, organised by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. — Bernama