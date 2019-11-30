PKR sec-gen: Zakaria offered RM300k allocation from Housing Ministry

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at a press conference in Penang today also added that Zakaria had also offered a RM20,000 contract from the Works Ministry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today alleged that the second allocation of RM300,000 offered to mid-level party leaders by sacked PKR leader Zakaria Abdul Hamid during party elections last year was reportedly sourced from the Local Government and Housing Ministry.

Malaysiakini reported that Saifuddin revealed this when he read out a letter that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had accidentally sent to the PKR regarding their investigations into Zakaria.

Saifuddin at a press conference in Penang today also added that Zakaria had also offered a RM20,000 contract from the Works Ministry.

Zakaria had previously worked as Works Minister Baru Bian’s aide.

“According to the letter he (Zakaria) also informed that there would be a RM300,000 allocation from the Housing and Local Government Ministry which must be used up by the end of 2018,” he was quoted saying.

According to Malaysiakini sources, the letter among others mentioned that Zakaria asked PKR leaders to apply for the allocation.

The letter also said that the Bera PKR division chief was trying to get votes in the PKR elections.

Yesterday Zakaria was reported saying he has yet to receive the letter of dismissal from PKR.

Zakaria said he found out about his sacking as Bera PKR division chief on Sunday only through the media.

He said he was not contacted or called to give statements before the MPP (central leadership council) made the decision of the sacking.

PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim on November 24 announced that Zakaria and an ordinary member from Pahang, Ismail Dulhadi, have been stripped of their party membership following corruption allegations brought against them MACC.