Malaysia reiterates Dr M’s call for UN to be more inclusive

The logo of the United Nations is seen on the outside of their headquarters in New York, Sept 15, 2013. Malaysia has reiterated Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for modification within the UN so that the institution will become more inclusive — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 30 — Malaysia has reiterated Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for modification within the United Nations (UN) so that the institution will become more inclusive, said Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong.

The reiteration was made by Liew during his three-day visit to Berlin on November 26-28 at the invitation of a German foundation, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, to speak at the Tiergarten Conference on international affairs and security.

“There is no better time (for the modification) than the UN’s 75th anniversary in 2020. UN and multilateralism require every nation to unite in a fight against polarisation, which is getting more absurd in recent years since President Donald Trump took office,” he said in a statement by the office of the Deputy Minister of Defence here, today.

Liew said at the same time, the social democrats need to ensure that the democracy administration will benefit the community including employment opportunity, housing and healthcare services to avoid the frustration of the common people.

“Prudent policy that was practiced over the past century in Europe showed that as the government steps behind, the people are getting angrier and even help the right-wing populists to expand their influence.

“The democracy administration must ensure that its citizens have a dignified and proper economic life so that they will not support the authoritarians and right-wing populism,” he said.

During the visit, Liew also had a courtesy call on the parliamentary state secretary to the Federal Minister of Defence, Thomas Silberhorn to discuss on Malaysia-Germany bilateral defence cooperation, German involvement in Asia and the need for international efforts to prevent hostility among the big power.

He also held a discussion with the Foreign Ministry State Minister, Niels Annen to exchange views on Malaysia’s foreign policy prospects following the government’s change in May 2018. He was accompanied by Malaysian Ambassador to Germany, Datin Sarah Nava Rani Al Bakri Devadason. — Bernama