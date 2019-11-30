Kelantan floods: Number of evacuees reduced to 198 by evening

KOTA BARU, Nov 30 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan dropped to 198 as at 4pm from 261 people at noon today.

According to the Social Welfare department’s InfoBencana application, eight temporary relief centres (PPS) are still opened to accommodate 155 evacuees in Tanah Merah, where 39 people are being sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kelewek, two at SK Bukit Panau, 23 at SK Alor Pasir, 11 at SK Kulim, 33 at Padang Kijang Multipurpose Hall and the remaining 47 at Kuala Kepok Mosque.

Meanwhile in Kuala Krai, six evacuees are still seeking shelter at the Veterinary Office while in Machang the number of evacuees at SK Pak Roman remained 37 people.

In another development the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s website at http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that, the Sungai Golok water level at Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas had dropped from 9.01 metres as recorded this afternoon to 8.9 metres (warning level is 8 metres).

However Sungai Lebir in Tualang has risen to warning level at 31.78 metres (warning level is 31 metres) while Sungai Kelantan water levels in Kuala Krai and Kusial, Tanah Merah have gone beyond the alert level to respectively hit 21.39 metres (alert level is 20 metres) and 13.46 metres (alert level is 12 metres).

Meanwhile in Gua Musang, 96 Orang Asli families living in Kampung Pasir Linggi here, were cut off from the main road after the Sungai Lebir bridge linking their village to Gua Musang town was inundated since yesterday following heavy rains.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the bridge was closed to the public since 3pm after the water level rose to over three metres.

“The Kampung Pasir Linggi residents will need to use a boat to get to Gua Musang town and we foresee that several other Orang Asli villages in the interior areas will also be cut off from the road following continuous rain and floods.

“So far there are no reports of casualties or any of villagers being evacuated in this district,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Taufik said the police have been placed on standby throughout the monsoon season and were prepared to evacuate residents when necessary. — Bernama