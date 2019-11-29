Zebra gives birth to second foal at Taiping Zoo

TAIPING, Nov 29 — Taiping Zoo & Night Safari created history again today when its zebra gave birth to a second foal within one year.

The zoo’s director Dr Kevin Lazarus said the foal was born between 3am and 4am this morning and would become the latest attraction in the country’s oldest zoo which was opened in 1961.

“With the new birth, the zoo now has two zebra foals and a set of parents,” he said when contacted here today.

On November 11 last year, the zoo’s female zebra from South Africa gave birth to a filly after the Taiping & Night Safari Zoo borrowed a male zebra from the National Zoo for breeding purposes. — Bernama