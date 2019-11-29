Tanah Merah second district under water in Kelantan tonight

Residents are stranded after floodwater cuts them off from their homes in Kampung Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Nov 29 — Tanah Merah is the second district which is inundated by floods in Kelantan tonight after 61 victims were moved to four temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8pm tonight.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM application, 18 victims were housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kelewek, 20 evacuees at SK Alor Pasir, 21 people at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Padang Kijang while tow more victims were sheltered at SK Bukit Panau.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Krai, the number of flood victims rose to 124 people during the night compared to 29 people this afternoon.

The 124 people were housed at two PPS, namely, 63 victims at SK Chenulang while 61 more victims were putting up at Pusat Asuhan Kuala Pertang.

In the meantime, according to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), the level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas had gone past the warning level, namely, 8.18m (warning level is 8m).

Meanwhile, the level of the water at two rivers had exceeded the alert stage, namely, Sungai Golok at Jenob, Tanah Merah was at the 22.16m level (alert level is 21.5m) and Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai with a reading of 27.4m compared to the alert level of 27m. — Bernama