PKR comms chief says Youth wing row won’t put party in RoS sights

PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 ― PKR communications director Fahmi said the party did not expect any trouble from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) over possible complaints by the sacked permanent chairman and deputy of its Youth movement.

Former PKR Youth Congress’ permanent chairman Mizan Adli Mohd Noor and his deputy, Mohd Ramly Ahmad, both said they would file complaints with the RoS after they were sacked from their posts.

Today, Fahmi said the posts were the sole prerogative of the movement.

“There’s no issue because of this as both position is under the authority and administration of AMK (PKR Youth) wing and does not involve the main body such as the division and PKR party (who was registered under RoS) itself,” he said in a press conference at the party’s headquarters today.

Mizan told Malay Mail that he will file a complaint with the RoS and claimed that it might result in the Pakatan Harapan component’s deregistration.

Mizan and Ramly were terminated for exceeding 35 years of age and over alleged voting irregularities during last year’s election.

Both Mizan and Ramly were said to be aligned with PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who was dropped from officiating the Youth Congress in favour of advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

A source in PKR Youth claimed the duo were sacked to prevent possible sabotage during the party’s congress.

Today, Fahmi dismissed speculation that an event would be held to rival the official party congress.

He said that PKR, the biggest party in Pakatan Harapan coalition, has loyal members who are geared up to celebrate its 20th anniversary next week.

“To organise a party congress is to have an onerous effort. It eats up massive sources and are not something to be taken lightly. As the organisers need to prepare and get tickets for the delegates from all the states.

