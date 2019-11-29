Number of displaced by floods almost doubles in Terengganu

People seek shelter at a temporary evacuation centre in Teluk Kalong, Kijal November 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 29 — The flood situation in Terengganu worsened tonight with the number of victims increased from 875 from 258 families compared to 445 from 142 families this afternoon.

The increase in the number of flood victims is after two more districts were hit by floods — Hulu Terengganu and Dungun — compared to only Setiu and Besut before.

Director of the Terengganu Civil Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A. Rahman said Besut recorded the highest number of victims with 457 people from 113 families who are now at 10 temporary evacuation centres tonight.

“In Setiu, the number of victims increased to 362 persons from 131 families compared to 161 from 70 families previously. All of them have been placed at six evacuation centres,” he said.

The latest district to be hit by floods was Hulu Terengganu with 48 victims from 12 families placed in three evacuation centres while there is only one centre in Dungun with eight victims from two families.

Che Adam has advised residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to abide by the instructions of the authorities, especially to move to the evacuation centres.

“Always be alert to weather changes and follow the latest development in the flood situation from valid information sources,” he said. — Bernama