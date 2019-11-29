Muhyiddin: Tackling high cost of living always on govt’s agenda

A trader arranges vegetables at the Chow Kit wet market in Kuala Lumpur 26 January 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

BANGKOK, Nov 29 — Addressing the high cost of living, especially for those in the B40 group, will always be the concern of the government, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyuddin Yassin said today.

He said the government, through various ministries, departments and agencies, had implemented various measures to reduce the cost of living of the people and at the same time looking for ways to increase the people’s income.

The National Cost of Living Action Council, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, was set up to formulate a plan to ease the burden of the people, he said.

“However, the people are still complaining that they could hardly feel whatever the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is doing. They are wondering what PH is doing now? Are they not doing anything?

“I can tell you that we are doing more than you can imagine. To deal with the subject is not easy, we face a lot of challenges due to wrongdoing of the past (government) We are inheriting the legacy with lots of problems. Furthermore, the gloomy economic situation has affected the life of many Malaysians.

“We are seriously looking into every effort to make sure that the special targeted group will be assisted so that we can make their life better,” he said at a get together session with the Malaysian diaspora at the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok. Also present was Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel.

Muhyididn, currently in Bangkok to attend the 13th Asean Ministers Meeting on Cross-Border Crime and related meetings, said, although various measures and initiatives were implemented by the government, it would take some time to see the effect.

He said the government also encouraged Malaysians to improve their skills to become experts and skilled workers, and at the same time generating more income.

“I hope the Malaysian diaspora in Thailand will also play a part in making Malaysia a developed country,” he said. — Bernama