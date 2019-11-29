Air Selangor: Upgrading work on Bukit Kanching suction pond completed

Air Selangor says the upgrading of the water supply system at the Bukit Kanching suction pond has been completed and water supply has been restored. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― The upgrading of the water supply system at the Bukit Kanching suction pond has been completed and water supply has been restored since 5am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Department head Abdul Halem Mat Som said efforts had been taken to speed up the process of water supply resumption and minimise the impact of disruption to customers in 32 areas.

“The cooperation and support from our customers throughout this scheduled upgrade work is highly appreciated in Air Selangor’s efforts to provide the best service to them,” he said in a statement.

He said for the latest information and status update, the public can contact the Air Selangor customer service centre at 15300 or refer to the Air Selangor mobile app or www.airselangor.com.

For emergency and critical cases, customers can WhatsApp to 019-281 6793 or 019-280 0919. ― Bernama