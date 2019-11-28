PKR won’t be deregistered just for sacking Youth chairman, says wing chief

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said today he is confident that the party will not be deregistered following the sacking of the wing’s permanent chairman Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor and deputy Mohd Ramly Ahmad.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Parliament, the Johor Baru MP said the party’s constitution states office-bearers must be wing members, and as such, must be below 35 years old.

“If you look at the party constitution, it states that AMK members must be those who are 35 years old and below,” he said, using the party’s initials for the wing.

Earlier today, the duo was reported as saying they were sacked from their posts just days before the party’s national congress next week, and claimed that doing so will result in the party being de-registered.

“The clauses also state that anyone holding a position in AMK must come from AMK members. So what we are doing is actually upholding the rules set by the party,” Akmal said in response.

“When mistakes such as this happens, the AMK Leadership Council must make a decision for the sake of the wing and the party. We want to ensure that the AMK wing consists of AMK members and is managed by AMK members.”

He also claimed that it is time the wing practises organisational discipline, reflecting the main party’s rules and constitution.

The Youth chief also rejected claims by Muhamad Mizan and Mohd Ramly that under Article 5.1 and 5.3, the permanent chairman seat is not limited to 35 years old.