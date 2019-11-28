December 12 for mention of LTTE cases of Arivainthan and Balamurugan

Family members of LTTE-linked suspects gather at the Parliament entrance to submit a memorandum to Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Mat Yusof in Kuala Lumpur November 21,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 28 — The Sessions Court here today fixed December12 this year for mention of the cases of technician S. Arivainthan and taxi driver V. Balamurugan on charges of supporting terrorist group LTTE the past five years.

Judge Rohaida Ishak set the date while waiting for reports from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and terrorism experts, following an application by lawyer Matthews Jude, who was representing both accused, to speed up the prosecution process.

On October 29 this year, Arivainthan, 27, and Balamurugan, 37, were charged in the Sessions Court here with supporting LTTE since 2014.

At today’s mention, deputy public prosecutor Hasyutanti Khalil asked the court for one and a half months to complete the investigations as the prosecution has yet to receive reports from MCMC and terrorism experts.

However, Matthews objected to this request and asked for mention to be fixed for next week.

This follows the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision yesterday to fix tomorrow for a decision on whether to allow the bail application of Gadek state assemblyman from Melaka, G. Saminathan, 34, who has been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for alleged involvement with LTTE.

Earlier, Matthews urged the court to call the two investigating officers to explain why the reports from MCMC and terrorism experts were not yet ready.

The two officers told the court that they had sent details to MCMC and the terrorism experts on October 30 to ask for the reports but were told by MCMC that it needed six to 12 months to complete the reports.

Matthews told the court that six to 12 months was too long a period for his client, who is being held in Sungai Buloh Prison in Selangor.

Arivainthan and Balamurugan are alleged to have supported LTTE at a ceremony at Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council Hall, Sungai Siput (Utara) Branch between 6.30pm and 11.45pm on December28, 2014.

Balamurugan is also charged with possession of items linked to terrorism or LTTE in a Samsung Galaxy A7 handphone at the compound of Sungai Siput (U) taxi station at about 9.40am on October 10 this year.

He is also alleged to be in possession of and to have displayed items related to terrorism or LTTE at premises No.52 Taman Bukit Medan, Sungai Siput (U) on the same day. — Bernama