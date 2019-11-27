PKR Youth wing denies overly favouring any party leader

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Nov 27 — Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK), the PKR youth wing, today denied that it overly favours any leader in PKR.

AMK chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said everything the wing undertakes, including invitations to attend meetings, encompasses all its members.

“The notice to delegates is not directed at any faction. I advise all delegates to attend the AMK Annual National Congress 2019 next week,” he told reporters at the Johor Bahru MP’s office here.

The AMK National Congress 2019 is scheduled to be held on December 6, and will be opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Akmal Nasrullah, who is the Johor Bahru MP, said AMK will always ensure that PKR members remain united. — Bernama