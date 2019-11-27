DPM: Technology, an essential foundation to build smart nation

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 27, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Nov 27 — The usage of technology is the most important foundation to build smart cities complete with sustainable infrastructure, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the initiative of smart cities could only be successful when there is acceptance from the people as well as a suitable legal framework across the various strata of federal and state governments and local authorities.

“There are several major smart city initiatives which I think should be implemented as soon as possible at local government level.

“Among them is the safe city initiative to turn public surroundings and roads into safer space with the use of technology as well as to reduce traffic congestion,” she said when launching the ‘Smart Technology For Smart City Summit 2019’ conference here today.

Also present was Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Dr Wan Azizah said the operation system disruption at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in August proved how important it is the usage of smart technology to the country.

“Smart technology is not only for the purpose of monitoring but also for collecting data to understand the cause of problems and the approach for a better solution.

“Apart from that, there is also a need to empower data security through development in the field of cybersecurity, encryption technology and secure cloud computing,” she added. — Bernama