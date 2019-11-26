Pua’s court victory adds misfeasance suit to Najib’s legal headaches

In 2017, Damansara MP Tony Pua sued Datuk Seri Najib Razak for alleged misfeasance in relation to the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Federal Court’s watershed decision that the prime minister was a public officer who could be sued for misfeasance has removed the obstacle to yet more legal action against Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The apex court’s decision allows Damansara MP Tony Pua to proceed with his lawsuit filed against Najib while the latter was still the prime minister.

In 2017, Pua sued Najib for alleged misfeasance in relation to the 1MDB scandal but the matter remained in limbo while the courts considered whether the PM constituted a “public officer” under the Government Proceedings Act.

According to The Edge Markets, Pua’s lawyer said the DAP MP has not decided whether he will continue with the lawsuit but the High Court has already made preparations to do so.

“A case management date of January 6, 2020 has been fixed following the submission of Najib's defence,” lawyer Tan Cheng Leon was quoted as saying.

Najib is already facing dozens of criminal charges related to the 1MDB scandal that range from abuse to money laundering as well as tampering with a federal audit report of the firm.

The number of cases against Najib is already stretching his legal team to its limits. This has also been complicated by his chief defence lawyer, Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah’s involvement in other unrelated cases.