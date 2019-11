NEW DELHI, Nov 26 — A 62-year-old Malaysian man was robbed at knifepoint in south India by a gang of three people.

Police in Chennai city are looking for the suspects, who escaped after robbing the Malaysian of his gold worth about RM14,610 and 20,000 rupees cash (RM1,170) on Sunday night, the Times of India reported today.

The robbers pushed the victim down before fleeing the spot outside a hotel in the West CIT Nagar area of Chennai. — Bernama