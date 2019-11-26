Cops meet Malaysian Basketball Association president over botched national flag

KL Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said he had called MABA president Datuk Lua Choon Hann to the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters at 8am today to give his statement. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The police called in the President of the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) over the incident in which a Jalur Gemilang with a five-pointed star was electronically displayed at the opening ceremony of a basketball tournament at MABA Stadium last night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said he had called MABA president Datuk Lua Choon Hann to the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters at 8am today to give his statement.

He said Tan explained that the incident was a result of a mistake caused by information technology consultants.

“The MABA president met me this morning to explain the incident and I had asked him to make a police report at the Tun HS Lee police station.

"The consultant was also called and investigated if the incident had a specific motive and whether intentional or otherwise," he told a press conference after the National Hero Service Medal (PJPN) awards ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here. Investigation papers have been opened, he added.

In addition, Mazlan advised all parties to check and make sure that specifications of the Jalur Gemilang for any event were met.

Today, the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) apologised and claimed full responsibility for displaying a five-pointed Malaysian flag during the opening ceremony of a basketball match last night. — Bernama