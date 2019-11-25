Saifuddin says consumer complaints mainly on price of ready-to-eat food

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the highest consumer complaints to date were related to the prices of ready-to-eat food in restaurants. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SABAK BERNAM, 25 Nov — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) said the highest consumer complaints to date were related to the prices of ready-to-eat food in restaurants.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said more complaints were lodged by consumers on this matter, compared to price increase of raw materials.

“The price increase of raw materials only happen seasonally, when supply is plentiful, prices are low and vice versa,” he said after visiting Jeti 3,000 here today.

Asked about the ministry’s steps in addressing possible fish price hikes during the monsoon season, Saifuddin Nasution said enforcement and monitoring of the matter were ongoing based on consumer complaints.

He said price monitoring was not only conducted during the monsoon season but was conducted on a regular basis and so far, he has not received any complaints on the issue. — Bernama