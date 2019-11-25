Lane closures on Sungai Besi highway extended

Vehicles drive on a highway in Kuala Lumpur, 20 April 2005. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The intermittent lane closures along the Sungai Besi Highway (Sungai Besi-bound and Kuchai Lama bound) will be extended from November 27 to December 19.

MMC-Gamuda in a statement today said the closure among others was to facilitate the dismantling of lamp posts, pre-construction survey and any other related works.

“The construction works will start from 11 pm to 5 am involving three areas — Closure A, Closure B and Closure C,” it said.

For Closure A, the left-most lane will be closed for a stretch of 500-metre at Sungai Besi-bound near Kg Malaysia.

Closure B, will involve the closure of the left-most lane for a stretch of 500-metre after the exit to the Sungai besi Highway (Kuchai Lama-bound) from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan.

While for Closure C, the right-most lane will be closed for a stretch of 400-metre at Sungai Besi-bound and Kuchai Lama-bound.

“The closures will be implemented intermittently and at any one time there will be two or three lanes made available for motorists on both bounds,” the statement said. — Bernama