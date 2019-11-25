Car falls into sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur

The car in the sinkhole at Jalan Maharajalela heading towards Jalan Loke Yew. — Picture courtesy of Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — A car driven by a woman fell into a sinkhole at Jalan Maharajalela heading towards Jalan Loke Yew here last night.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation head ACP Zulkefly Yahya said in the incident at about 11.35pm, the victim who was driving a Perodua Myvi found the ground at the location had collapsed causing the car to fall into the giant hole.

According to him, initial investigations found a three square metre hole at the scene.

“The 42-year-old victim was however unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkefly said the operation to restore the site had been carried out by Kuala Lumpur City Hall this morning. — Bernama