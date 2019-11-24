Guan Eng: Federal govt will continue with more social welfare programmes

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the federal government will remain highly committed to the people and have more programmes for the welfare of the people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUTTERWORTH, Nov 24 — The federal government will remain highly committed to the people and have more programmes for the welfare of the people, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the government needed more time and was now working on reviving the economy, after which programmes will be implemented for the benefit of the people.

“We hope that when the (economic) situation improves, we can launch programmes for the benefit of the people. They are needed but we must be sure we have a strong financial capability,” he told reporters after attending a social welfare programme in Taman Pandan, Butterworth here today.

Lim said all the promises made by the Pakatan Harapan have to be kept, but it needed time before that could happen.

“The previous government took five years to keep their word, so if you want to compare, then I hope you give the federal government the same time. Now, we can see a lot of difference, changes, but they are in stages,” he said.

He added that the people can see the difference between the previous government and the current one, where under the previous government, only their cronies benefited and not the ordinary folks.

“If previously the ordinary person did not get anything, while only the cronies benefited, now the people can see the difference between a government of the people and a government which is based on cronyism, we hope to ensure that the people benefit, not the cronies,” he said.

Lim added that the government was always working on its efforts to help sectors which need aid. — Bernama