Mukhriz satisfied with the performances of Cabinet members from Bersatu

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JERLUN, Nov 23 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir is satisfied with the performance of the Cabinet ministers or deputy ministers from the party in carrying out their duties.

He also acknowledged that members of the Cabinet needed more time to adapt to their role, nonetheless, he and the ministers and deputy ministers from the party have always exchanged views on matters that need to be addressed.

“It’s not easy for one to lead a ministry because they need to understand the ins and outs of it first. The one-year-and-eight-month period is very short and I sympathise with the current ministers and deputies.

“To help them improve on their efficiency, they need to be given the space and opportunity to learn with the existing officials so that they could make informed decisions for the people,” he said.

Mukhriz said this when asked to comment on a statement by some political analysts who urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to quickly reshuffle the Cabinet to restore the people’s confidence in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

In the meantime, he said if the Cabinet reshuffle is to be made in the near future it could affect the country’s preparations as the host of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit next year.

“It is true that he (Dr Mahathir) did mention on the issue of Cabinet reshuffle but it is yet to be authorised, if there is one, it will be time-consuming and need to wait after the Apec. We have many works to do next year because we are the host, if we reshuffle, that will disturb the preparation for Apec,” he said.

Earlier, Mukhriz, who is also the Kedah Mentri Besar, officiated the Education, Career and Entrepreneurship Carnival 2019 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Jerlun. Also present was the state Education and Human Resources Committee chairwoman Salmee Said.

At the carnival, Mukhriz presented a financial aid of RM300 each to 390 students to register for their tertiary education.

“We hope the carnival will help to produce youngsters with a strong sense of identity and competency in every field. We also hope that graduates will be able to get a job within six months after graduation, we do not want them to be unemployed for too long,” he said. — Bernama