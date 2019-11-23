Expedite Cabinet reshuffle and decide on term as PM, PAS tells Dr M

PAS Central Economic, Real Estate and Entrepreneur Development Committee vice-chairman Mazli Noor said if Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad decides on the opposite, he should pass the torch to his successor soon. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — PAS has urged the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expedite the planned Cabinet reshuffle to include a more capable team that is able to better manage the economy and boost the local market.

The prime minister also has to be decisive and make a decision whether or not he will remain as prime minister until the next general election, or give way earlier, said the party’s Central Economic, Real Estate and Entrepreneur Development Committee vice-chairman, Mazli Noor.

“While the decision is a political one, the uncertainty means markets are unable to factor in the leader’s tenets and convictions in calculating the country’s promise and direction.

“Therefore if Dr Mahathir still feels he needs to be at the helm, then he needs to make it clear now to dispel any lingering uncertainty,” he said in a statement today.

Mazli said if Dr Mahathir decides on the opposite, he should pass the torch to his successor soon.

In the statement, Mazli also listed several proposals for Dr Mahathir to help the market recover from its current deteriorating state.

“Only the most capable Cabinet ministers must be entrusted to help dispel the uncertainty and restore confidence in the Malaysian markets today.

“Only the most professional, knowledgeable and capable Cabinet ministers who are well-versed with the markets and macro economy can help pull the country out of its current inertia.

“For this reason, highly technical positions must not be limited to elected MPs alone, but include renowned technocrats who are extremely capable in their fields,” he added.

It was reported that Dr Mahathir said a Cabinet reshuffle will only be done if all five parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition including Parti Warisan Sabah agrees to it.

He reportedly said he will wait for a discussion to take place within the coalition before making any decision.

On Thursday, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said DAP’s Lim Guan Eng should be terminated as finance minister in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Dr Mahathir had also said he is mulling a Cabinet reshuffle following the heavy defeat for PH in the Tanjung Piai by-election.