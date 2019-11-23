DPM: Communities capable of being agents of change

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is pictured in Parliament October 21, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Nov 23 — Communities are capable of becoming agents of change and game changers if given systematic guidance and training, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said a responsible community could also help the government address local issues such as on social and welfare.

“I believe the role of the community is very important in helping the people, especially the ministry’s target group, to continue living in peace and prosperity.

“The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) supports the concept of community-based approach as a way to assist the people in improving the quality of life,” she said at the launching of the Perak-level “Program Santuni Rakyat” (PSR) in Meru Raya here today.

The text of her speech was read out by Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said as of October 31, 134,674 women had registered with the Suri Incentive Scheme (i-Suri), of which 7,382 of them were from Perak.

“I urge all eligible housewives out there to take advantage of this scheme and seize the opportunity to guarantee your social security in the future,” she said.

On the PSR, Dr Wan Azizah said it was a link between the community, especially those in need, and various government agencies, corporate sector and non-governmental organisations, which were ready to provide assistance and services for the well-being of the people.

She said the PSR in Ipoh was a continuation of a series of PSR being implemented from last year in Selangor and in Johor, Pahang, Sarawak, Kedah and Melaka this year. — Bernama