Action taken on 14 GOF members for cross-border smuggling

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to the media at the 3rd Battalion General Operations Force base in Bidor, Perak September 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Nov 23 — Action has been taken against 14 officers and men of the General Operations Force (GOF) for allegedly being involved in corrupt practices regarding cross-border smuggling in the Padang Besar area.

Commander of the Northern Brigade GOF, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Abdul Ghani Mohammad Ji said eight of them had been dismissed, five were demoted while one faced other forms of action.

“Following the viralling of a video, we have already taken action actually and eight personnel were sacked, five were demoted while one person had to face another form of action.

“So we have received the report on action imposed on the personnel involved...action has been taken and they have also left the force about two weeks ago,” he told reporters on the success of the operation called Op Wawasan Kedah/Perlis, here today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was earlier reported as saying the officers and men suspected of involvement in the activity had been transferred and were not allowed to be reassigned to the General Operations Force. — Bernama