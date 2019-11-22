Perak MB lauds audit department chief for retaining classified 1MDB report

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu during his winding-up speech at the Perak State Assembly in Ipoh November 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 22 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today commended federal auditor Nor Salwani Muhammad for her courage in retaining an original copy of the 1MDB audit report despite orders to destroy the classified documents.

Ahmad Faizal did so in his winding-up speech at the State Assembly here.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Nor Salwani Muhammad the Director of the Governance Audit Sector, National Audit Department, for her courage in keeping evidence of amendments to the 1MDB Audit Report.

“She did it out of a sense of responsibility and love for the country, despite the enormous risks at that time,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal urged Perak civil servants to emulate her.

Yesterday, Nor Salwani testified in court that she kept the report and was able to secretly recorded a meeting in which the auditor-general then, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, was directed to alter the audit report.