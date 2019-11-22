Perak: Developers must undergo environmental assessment to protect wildlife

State Education, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said that this is to prevent the extinction of wildlife in the state. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 22 — All developers are required to obtain an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, that takes into account of steps to mitigate harm to wildlife, when clearing land or logging in Perak, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Education, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said that this is to prevent the extinction of wildlife in the state.

“We want to avoid the conflict between wildlife and human, which occurs due to the migration of wildlife after they lost their habitat following land clearing or logging activities,” he said.

Aziz Bari was replying to questions asked by Jalong assemblyman Loh Sze Yee, who asked what measures the state government has taken to prevent the extinction of endangered wildlife in the state.

Aziz Bari said that the Department of Wildlife and National Park (Perhilitan) has set up two wildlife conservation projects at Bota Kanan and a wildlife conservation centre in Sungkai.

“We also set up the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungkai. This rescue centre can be considered as a hospital for the wildlife and is the only rescue centre in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman also said that Perhilitan is currently conducting an inventory for three endangered species namely Malayan tiger, elephant and gaur in three forests in Perak.

“As to date, there are between 40 and 50 tigers, elephants (between 100 and 130) and gaurs (between 50 to 60) that are available in the Royal Belum Forest, Temenggor Reserve Forest and Piah Reserve Forest,” he said.

“However, the Perhilitan does not have exact figures for the all endangered wildlife in the state. Generally, there are 12 species of endangered land mammals which are weighed 20 kilograms and above, in the state.

“Among them were elephant, gaur, tapir, Malayan tiger, deer, bear, barking deer, Sumatran serow, black panther, clouded leopard, wild boar and dhole,” he said.

He also said the Perhilitan and police force have established cooperation to tackle illegal hunting especially at the Royal Belum and Temenggor Forests.

“There are 10 police and Perhilitan officers who are monitoring these areas around the clock to hunt the poachers. Following this, four Thailand-national have been detained in September and October,” he said.

He said that besides having ‘Save Malayan Tiger’ campaign, the Perhilitan also having cooperation with other agencies in order to create awareness to conserve tiger.

“For instance, Perak State Park Corporation has selected Jahai Orang Asli community to spread the importance of conservation and to help establish community patrol unit,” he added.