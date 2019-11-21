Police say sixteen cops in Perak nabbed for drug abuse since August

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said since the launch of the operation, 431 officers and personnel from the State police contingent have undergone drug tests, with six of them now facing court action. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Nov 21 — A total 16 policemen have been detained for drug offences since the police embarked on its internal anti-drug operation ‘Op Blue Devil’ in Perak from August 12.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid said since the launch of the operation, 431 officers and personnel from the State police contingent have undergone drug tests, with six of them now facing court action.

“‘Op Blue Devil’ was launched to rid the force of the drug scourge,” he told reporters at a programme to dispose the Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department’s (NCID) at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

On drug arrests in Perak this year, Razarudin said from January to October, there has been an increase of 18 per cent, or 1,670 cases, with 11,138 offenders having had action taken against them as opposed to 9,468 cases in the same period last year.

“In that period, Perak NCID successfully seized 97 kilogrammes of various types of drugs with an estimated total value of more than RM7 million.

“Besides this, various assets owned by drug dealers, such as vehicles, properties, cash deposits, and jewellery, all estimated at about RM5.6 million, were also seized,” he said.

In today’s programme, 251 kilogrammes of various drugs and 880 litres of fluids suspected to contain drugs, all valued at RM 714,047 were disposed.

They involve exhibits from 3,096 court cases between 2000 and 2019 involving 3,500 arrests. — Bernama