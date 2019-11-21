PBB leader says watching PKR ‘crisis’

PBB supreme council member Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail speaks to reporters after opening the 34th annual general meeting of the Sarawak Farmers’ Association in Kuching November 21, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 21 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail today said his party is closely following the “crisis” in PKR.

“Though the crisis does not directly link to us, indirectly we are concerned because it affects the administration of the country,” he told reporters after opening the 34th annual general meeting of the Sarawak Farmers’ Association (PPNS) here.

“But let them solve their own problems, and we do hope that the crisis can be settled amicably,” Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also the Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Assistant Minister, said.

He said PBB, the lynchpin of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is watching the relationship between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

He said after less than two years in power at the federal level, the Pakatan Harapan (PH), especially PKR, was plagued with internal problems.

In Sarawak, the pro-Azmin Sarawak PKR leadership is battling the pro-Anwar faction for control.

State PKR chairman Baru Bian, in a statement issued from Kuala Lumpur yesterday, claimed of “characters” with deep pockets trying to undermine his state leadership.

He said these characters were planning to make their move in Miri this Saturday at the state PKR Convention, which has been cancelled.

“We know that statutory declaration calling for my removal has been circulated among the divisional heads and that a huge amount of money is being offered to sweeten the deal,” the works minister said.

Baru also claimed that he has the support of 18 out of 30 divisions while 11 others, opposed his leadership while one opts to remain neutral.

He had also called on the national leadership to respect the autonomy accorded to the Sarawak chapter under the “gentleman agreement” reached between them.

He had expressed his disappointment that the national leadership has failed to honour the agreement that the Sarawak and Sabah chapters of PKR enjoy the autonomy in all matters involving the two states.