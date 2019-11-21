Johor to inject RM15m in tourism initiatives in 2020, says mentri besar

Johor MB Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal says the state government will invest RM15 million in tourism initiatives next year. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 21 ― The Johor government will invest RM15 million in tourism initiatives next year, with the aim of energising the Visit Johor 2020 and Visit Malaysia 2020 campaigns, said Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Describing the allocation as the highest in the state's history, compared to previous allocations of between RM3 million and RM8 million, he said the state economy is anticipated to benefit by as much as RM29.4 billion next year as a result of tourism activities, with 18.4 million tourists expected, out of which 8.4 million are targeted to be overnight visitors.

Dr Sahruddin said this when tabling the Johor 2020 Budget at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

The RM15 million allocation will be used mainly on upgrades to infrastructure such as basic amenities at tourist destinations, promotional activities and the hosting of events.

A total of RM8.2 million from the allocation will be spent on advertising conducted in Malaysia and overseas, and this will include digital promotions.

A portion of the allocation will also serve as incentives to travel agents who are able to attract visitors to stay overnight at selected destinations.

Dr Sahruddin added that the state government intends to facilitate the introduction of new travel routes via the Senai International Airport. ― Bernama