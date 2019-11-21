Johor govt announces special payment for state civil servants

Johor MB Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the assistance involving RM34.78 million allocation would be paid twice, before the end of this year and then before the Aidilfitri celebration next year. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 21 ― The Johor government has announced a special payment of one month’s salary or a minimum of RM2,000 to 13,400 civil servants in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the assistance involving RM34.78 million allocation would be paid twice, before the end of this year and then before the Aidilfitri celebration next year.

“I want to make it clear that the development in Johor would not have been as successful without the commitment, dedication and sacrifice of the state’s civil servants.

“Thus, as appreciation for the state civil servants, the Johor government has agreed to provide special financial assistance,” he said when presenting the Johor 2020 Budget at the Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar, here today.

Dr Sahruddin said the special assistance would also be extended to, among others, state and federal public servants whose salaries paid by the state government; members of Johor Council of the Royal Court; the Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers; Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) personnel and Johor Islamic Kindergarten (TAJ) teachers.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin said 2,090 KAFA teachers would also receive a full allowance of RM1,412 a month starting in January with financial implications amounting to RM1.67 million.

He said as part of the initiative to strengthen the family institution, the state government through the Darul Takzim Family Development Foundation (YPKDT) allocated RM800,000 to construct and refurbish the nursery at the government quarters building at Jalan Tajul, Kota Tinggi and YPKDT nursery at Wisma Persekutuan, Johor Baru. ― Bernama