Dr M officiates soft launch of KL Summit 2019

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the Head of States from Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 from December 18 to 21, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today officiated the soft launch of Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019, scheduled to be held from December 18 to December 21 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

It aims to revive Islamic civilisation, deliberate and find new and workable solutions for problems afflicting the Muslim world, to contribute in the improvement of the state of affairs among Muslims and Muslim nations and to form a global network between Islamic leaders, intellectuals, scholars and thinkers.

With the theme, “The Role of Development In Achieving National Sovereignty”, the summit would be attended by 450 Muslim leaders, thinkers, intellectuals and scholars from all over the world.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Kuala Lumpur Summit chairman, announced that the Head of States from Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to attend the summit. ― Bernama