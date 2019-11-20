Sabah CM: Proposal to shorten PSS renewal period to be brought to Foreigners Management Committee

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will bring the proposal to shorten the renewal period of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) from three years to one year to the Foreigners Management Committee. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will bring the proposal to shorten the renewal period of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) from three years to one year to the Foreigners Management Committee.

He said the proposal would lead to labour shortages especially in the plantation sector after the relocation of the Indonesian capital to East Kalimantan.

“We know they are not Malaysians, but how do we make sure they can work and they need documents that require us to work with the Indonesian consulate general and the Philippine embassy for work permits,” he told the state legislative assembly here today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (Tambunan-STAR) who suggested the renewal period for the PSS, which would be implemented June 1 next year, to be shortened to a year.

The PSS is set to replace the three documents issued to foreign nationals residing in Sabah, namely the IMM13 passes, census certificate and Burung-Burung Card. — Bernama