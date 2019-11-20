PKR Youth still insists for Azmin to officiate national convention next month

PKR Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham speaks to reporters after PKR Youth Congress Meeting at Shah Alam on November 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — PKR Youth Congress deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham has seemingly gone against the party line by insisting that embattled party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will officiate the congress’ National Central Convention in Melaka next month.

He said it is tradition and organisational convention for the deputy president to officiate the annual convention.

“We will defend the party tradition, as it has been all this while,” Hilman said following a meeting with Youth division chiefs at the PKR Youth headquarters.

The deputy Youth chief also said the outcome of the meeting, involving 132 division leaders out of a total of 196, also stood in solidarity with PKR Sarawak leaders who opposed Azmin’s disinvitation.

“Based on the majority view of today’s meeting, we are in accord with Sarawak’s leadership in defending the idealism and principles of Keadilan,” he said.

Among the other things discussed included Azmin’s late-night meeting with BN leaders on Monday at his residence which Hilman emphasised was nothing secretive.

“It has been made clear that they discussed national development and the country’s stability, nothing more.

“The meeting also decided that we will stand firmly behind Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the country’s leader, defending his position and role from any possible threats,” he said.

Hilman’s stance is yet another departure from the initially agreed sentiment that Dr Mahathir will rule for two years before handing over the post to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

When pressed further, he declined to elaborate beyond saying it is a question of the rakyat’s mandate.

“Whatever the Prime Minister decides on, we will support him to the fullest,” he added.

On Friday, Anwar said the decision to not invite Azmin to officiate the National Youth Congress on December 5 would remain, despite protests from Sarawak PKR leaders over the fact.

State chairman Baru Bian had earlier announced the Sarawak PKR convention scheduled for this Saturday (November 23) would be postponed, in reaction to the snub against Azmin.

Azmin himself has come under fire from fellow party members for meeting the BN MPs on Monday night, which he said in Parliament today was nothing extraordinary.