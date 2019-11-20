Perak assembly investigates distribution of memorandum

An investigation will be conducted on the dissemination of a memorandum which is linked to three government state assemblymen including Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 20 — An investigation will be conducted on the dissemination of a memorandum which is linked to three government state assemblymen including Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Two more elected representatives whose names were allegedly mentioned in the memorandum known as the ‘Memorandum of the People of Perak to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah’ were Paul Yong Choo Kiong (PH-Tronoh) and Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (PH-Kuala Kurau).

Perak State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said the distribution of the document, which were placed on the tables of the State Assemblymen, was outside of his knowledge.

‘’I am not told about the dissemination of the memorandum, but based on preliminary information, it was distributed by the Opposition chief’s assistant.

‘’However, we will investigate further including viewing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) and there is a possibility this (distribution of memorandum) is the work of the opposition itself,’’he said during a debate on the 2020 Perak Budget here, today.

Ngeh said the opposition chief, Datuk Saarani Mohamad (BN-Kota Tampan) would be summoned when the investigation is conducted.

The revelation on the distribution of the memorandum was made by Jamilah Zakaria (BN-Trong) who interjected when Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (BN-Kampung Gajah) was debating to simultaneously cause a rukus between the opposition elected representatives and those of the government.

Since he was appointed as Mentri Besar, Ahmad Faizal (PH-Chenderiang) never had a quiet moment but was often the target of pressures including talks to topple him, allegedly by government elected representatives themselves.

Yong, who is also Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation, Non-Islamic Affairs and Perak New Villages Committee chairman was now facing a charge of raping his Indonesian maid.

Meanwhile, Abdul Yunus is the Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Committee chairman and is one of the representatives of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the state government administration other than the Simpang Pulai State Assemblyman-cum-Perak Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing.

The PKR leadership in May had made a request to the state government to change one of the executive councillors from the party. — Bernama