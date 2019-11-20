Pakatan to move no-confidence vote against Dr M? Anwar says a bluff, leaders solidly behind PM

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves after answering media questions at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur November 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed rumours that Pakatan Harapan (PH) component leaders are planning to oust Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister after losing in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

The Port Dickson MP told reporters in Parliament that a vote of no-confidence against the PM had never been raised by any member of the PH presidential council or other senior coalition leaders.

“The ones who raise the vote of no-confidence are only those who want a vote of no-confidence. This is a small group on the sidelines of the parties. Otherwise, it has not been raised.

“Don't tell me I would be unaware because I contact Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Mohamad Sabu, Kit Siang, Guan Eng almost every day and it was never raised at all because PH solidarity and cooperation is strong,” said Anwar referring to the senior leaders of Bersatu, Amanah and DAP respectively.

The PKR president also dismissed rumours that his deputy and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is trying to create a new government through the backdoor, purportedly through negotiation that began in Melaka.

Anwar said he does not entertain rumours or unverified stories but follows the proper processes through internal channels when he wants to discuss anything with the prime minister.

He added that his relations with Dr Mahathir are cordial.

Anwar then sarcastically said his party has been said to have been used by the DAP and that he had personally been used by Bersatu president Muhyiddin, Amanah president Mohamad, and even Dr Mahathir who is the PH chairman; but said he is actually a tool of the Malaysian public.

He said all PH members must learn from the “bashing” the ruling received in Tanjung Piai and redouble efforts to improve the economy and lives of Malaysians.

“If we don't learn from the bashing we received in Tanjung Piai, we will be in a worse position,” said Anwar.